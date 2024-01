Double delight for GKM

In the boys final, GKM defeated Hanumannagar Krida Mandal (HKM)54-42. Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) achieved third place defeating PGB 53-36. In the girls section, GKM downed SNG 29-9. In the third-place match, HKM defeated DKM1 5-11.

RESULTS Boys final: GKM (Satvat Gaidhane 27, Kanad Khapre 10) bt HKM (Viraj Sharma 23) 54-42 (18-13, 9-8, 12-9, 15-12)

Third place : SNG (Soham Deodhar 21) bt PBG (Varad 20) 53-36 (17-5, 10-11, 15-9, 10-11)

Girls final: GKM (Palak Panchbudhe 9, Radha Hiwase 8) bt SNG (Ishita Moharil 6) 29-9 (12-2, 9-1, 4-2, 4-4)

Third Place (Girls): HKM (Maithili Mandaokar 11) bt DKM (Netra Damke 7) 15-11 (7-6, 7-0, 0-3, 1-2)