Double delight for Maratha Lancers

In the men's final, Maratha Lancers defeated Jai Matrubhumi Umred 29-20 to win the title. Om Amar Krida Mandal Nagpur achieved third place.

In the women's section, Maratha Lancers defeated Range Police 33-15. Triratna Krida Mandal, Kamptee achieved place. Kshitija Sakharkar was declared best catcher whereas best raider prize went to Sakshi Trivedi.

President of Nagpur District Kabaddi Associaiton Madan Ratan, Dr Piyush Ambulkar, Sachin Naik, Vivek Awasare, Anil Gulgule, Dr Vivek Shahu and others graced the prize distribution function. Hambirrao Mohite conducted the proceedings.