Double delight for Sanskruti, Girish, Atharva
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 12, 2024 10:05 PM2024-04-12T22:05:02+5:302024-04-12T22:05:02+5:30
In the above 16 boys category, Girigh Sonkusare achieved first place in rope mallakhamb with seven points and in hanging mallakhamb with 5.06 points. In the Under-18 boys section, Atharv aBadhiye triumphed in handing and rope mallakhamb.
Results
Above-16 Girls (Rope Mallakhamb): Sanskruti Gadve (8 points), Samruddhi Bangre (7.8), Aditi Chaudhari (6.60).
Above -16 Girls (Pole Mallakhamb): Sanskruti Gadve (6.80 points), Samruddhi Bangre (6.35), Aditi Chaudhari (5.15).
Above-18 Boys (Rope Mallakhamb): Girish Sonkusre (7.00), Deependra Virkhede (6.80), Meghraj Hiwse (6.60)
Above-18 Boys (Pole Mallakhamb): Meghraj Hiwse (7.10), Girish Sonkusre (6.80), Chaitanya Hadke (5.80)
Above-18 Boys (Hanging Mallakhamb): Girish Sonkusre (5.06), Meghraj Hiwse (5.16), Deependra Virkhede (4.56)
U-18 Boys (Hanging Mallakhamb): Atharva Badiye (6.33), Vansh Kullakar (5.20), Prem Shahu (4.56)
U-18 Boys (Rope Mallakhamb): Atharva Badiye (6.95), Priyanshu Kathane (6.75), Tejas Selokar (6.70)
U-18 Boys (Pole Mallakhamb): Prem Shahu (7.40), Atharva Badiye (7), Himanshu Bharadwaj (4.56)