Double delight for Sanskruti, Girish, Atharva

In the above 16 boys category, Girigh Sonkusare achieved first place in rope mallakhamb with seven points and in hanging mallakhamb with 5.06 points. In the Under-18 boys section, Atharv aBadhiye triumphed in handing and rope mallakhamb.

Results

Above-16 Girls (Rope Mallakhamb): Sanskruti Gadve (8 points), Samruddhi Bangre (7.8), Aditi Chaudhari (6.60).

Above -16 Girls (Pole Mallakhamb): Sanskruti Gadve (6.80 points), Samruddhi Bangre (6.35), Aditi Chaudhari (5.15).

Above-18 Boys (Rope Mallakhamb): Girish Sonkusre (7.00), Deependra Virkhede (6.80), Meghraj Hiwse (6.60)

Above-18 Boys (Pole Mallakhamb): Meghraj Hiwse (7.10), Girish Sonkusre (6.80), Chaitanya Hadke (5.80)

Above-18 Boys (Hanging Mallakhamb): Girish Sonkusre (5.06), Meghraj Hiwse (5.16), Deependra Virkhede (4.56)

U-18 Boys (Hanging Mallakhamb): Atharva Badiye (6.33), Vansh Kullakar (5.20), Prem Shahu (4.56)

U-18 Boys (Rope Mallakhamb): Atharva Badiye (6.95), Priyanshu Kathane (6.75), Tejas Selokar (6.70)

U-18 Boys (Pole Mallakhamb): Prem Shahu (7.40), Atharva Badiye (7), Himanshu Bharadwaj (4.56)