Double delight for Shadab, Prajakta, Bhavyashree, Janhavi

Shadab Pathan won the men's 10,000m race with a new meet record and achieved double success in the athletics competition organised during ongoing Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at the synthetic track of Divisional Sports Complex on Thursday,

Earlier he also won a gold medal in the 5,000 meters. Shadab won the race in 32 minutes 11.95 seconds. Similarly, Prajakta Godbole, Bhavyashree Mahalle and Janhvi Hirudkar also achieved double success. Prajakta, who earlier won the 5,000 meter race, emerged the winner in the 10,000 metre race with a record time of 33 minutes 34.24 seconds. Bhavyshri Mahale, who won the 3,000 metre race on the first day, won the 1500 meter race in a record time of 4 minutes 54.17 seconds. Among the 16-year-old girls, Janhvi Hirudkar won the first 800 metres and then 2,000 metre race. She clocked 7 minutes 11.52 seconds in the 2,000 meters. In the Under-16 boys 2,000-meter race, the first eight competitors outperformed the competition record. Om Mataram won the race in 6 minutes 18.80 seconds.

In other events, Amol Dhurve won the men's triple jump (13.27m), Nikita Raut emerged winner in women's 1500m (4 minutes 39.83s), Sandeep Gond won the 80m hurdles and Sandeep Gond won the 18m boys 110m hurdles (14.79s) . In the girls hurdles, Lina Kohle (19.11 seconds) and in hammer throw Sonakshi Bhutani (20.76m) set the record.