Double Dhamaka offer at Khandelwal Jewellers!

A Golden opportunity is offered by Khandelwal Jewellers to be their proud franchise at various Taluka places across Vidarbha. If you have 1500-2000 sq. ft space at a prime location, or if you are financially sound and willing to start a new business or if you have physical Gold owned by you, you can become a franchise of Khandelwal Jewellers.

Khandelwal Jewellers have showrooms in Nagpur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Ballarpur, Amgaon and Warud. They have won the trust of thousands of customers with their exquisite designs, high-quality jewellery, and prompt service. The customer-oriented approach and attitude of their entire staff doubles your shopping mood.

All showrooms offer a wide range of exclusive wedding items, gold, silver, platinum jewellery, and diamond jewellery, and the latest collections of gemstones and gifts.

