Doye excels with bat and ball

Batting first Navbharat scored 128 losing nine wickets in 20 overs. Mahesh Sarangi top scored with 18 ( 31 b, 1x4). He was well supported by Abhishek Tiwari and Shubham Sondawale who contributed 16 each.

For Sakal, Prajwal Harne claimed three wickets conceding 16 runs. Nilesh Doye (2 for 29) ably supported him. In reply, in a thrilling chase, Sakal achieved the target sparing just two balls and five wickets. They made 129 for five in 19.4 overs. Thanks to Doye who held the fort till the end and scored 33 (29b, 2x4). Prajwal Harne 24 ( 28b, 4x4) too batted well.

Project head of GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation Dr Mrunal Naik and Vikas Ahuja of Palak Herbals distributed man-of-the-match prize to Nilesh Doye.

Today's match: Lokmat vs Loksatta at 8.30 am.