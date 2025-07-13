DPS (Lava) U-17 soccer champs

Mihir Bolakhe scored an all-important goal in the 16th minute. The opponents tried their best to level the score but in vain.

In the city section, Centre Point School, Katol Road defeated CDS 1-0. Swami Wazalkar struck in the very fourth minute and that goal at the end of the day l proved winning as opponents failed to level the score.

Narayana Vidyalayam overcame CDS 1-0. Thanks to Nimay Jaiswal who netted an all-important goal in the ninth minute.

In the third match BVM Shrikrishna Nagar drubbed Anjuman English School 4-0. Vansh Ponda played an important role in the victory by scoring two goals in the 18th and 20th minutes. He was well supported by Atharva Wanjari (5th min) and Arnav Katre (21st minute).

St John's entered the next round defeating Prahar Military School 2-0. Adarsh Gande (5th min)and Tanmay Gadge (16th min) were the goal scorers.

St Vincent Palloti defeated Anjuman Urdu 3-1 via tie-breaker. The score was nil during the regulation time. Centre Point Dabha defeated BVM Trimurti Nagar 1-0. Hardik Kalia scored the winning goal in the eight minute. St Vincent Pallotti overcame Dinanath School 8-1 in sudden death. SFS thrashed Sevasadan Saksham School6-0 whereas BVM CivilLines advanced to the next round defeaitng SouthPoint School 3-0.