DPS MIHAN hosts 'Aqua Quest'
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 12, 2025 21:55 IST2025-07-12T21:55:08+5:302025-07-12T21:55:08+5:30
participants and organisers for this grand initiative. Around 300 students from 20 schools of the city participated in the electrifying event. With vibrant cheers and determined strokes, students showcased their aquatic talents across freestyle, backstroke, and relay events in Under 10,12,15, and 18 age categories.