DPS organises 7th edition of DELMUN

With the theme ‘Soar with Purpose, Speak with Power’, DELMUN 7.0 served as a vibrant platform for young minds to engage in meaningful debate, develop critical thinking and nurture the spirit of diplomacy. A total of 20 committees simulated global, national and specialised agendas, covering political, economic and social concerns. From discussions on freedom of speech, artificial intelligence governance, global terrorism and de-dollarisation, to dynamic crisis simulations such as World War III and the 1857 uprising, each committee challenged participants to research, deliberate and collaborate on solutions for pressing issues.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Vijay Pratap Tiwari, Head, Department of Law at Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur, as the chief guest. His inspiring words encouraged delegates to adopt diplomacy as a means of fostering understanding and global cooperation. Principal Yogeeta Umalkar, Principal welcomed the august gathering and highlighted the significance of DELMUN as a platform that empowers students to think critically, collaborate meaningfully and express themselves with confidence.

The virtual presence of Tulika Kedia, president and Pro-Vice Chairperson, DPS Kamptee Road and MIHAN, added to e significance of the occasion as she extended her heartfelt wishes, commending the efforts of the students and staff in making the event memorable.