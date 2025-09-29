Dr Trupti Jayni's session today

Dr. Trupti Jayin, celebrated for her pioneering work in psychotherapy and past life regression, brings with her more than three decades of expertise in clinical psychology, transpersonal therapy, and spiritual healing. Widely recognized for her landmark television show Raaz Pichle Janam Ka, she has introduced millions to the transformative power of regression therapy. Through her practice at Cozy Clinique in Mumbai, her international workshops, and her forthcoming book Beyond to Bliss, Dr. Jayin continues to bridge the realms of science and spirituality in the service of holistic well-being.

In this special session, she will delve into the profound ways in which our thoughts and emotions shape health, happiness, and healing. Attendees can look forward to practical and transformative insights that promise to inspire students, professionals, spiritual seekers, and anyone committed to mental health and self-discovery.