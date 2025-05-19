Dubey makes IPL dedubt, takes one wicket

Dubey has become 11th player from Vidarbha who played in IPL. Earlier former Vidarbha Ranji skipper Faiz Fazal, Shrikant Wagh, Amit Paunkar, Umesh Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Shubham Dubey, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande and Karun Nair. As far as Nair is concerned, he was playing for Karnnataka when he made IPL debut. After 2019 he is playing in the IPL this season.

Harsh Dubey was named in the India A squad for the two-match series against England Lions beginning in Canterbury on May 30. He took a record 69 wickets in Ranji Trophy this season.