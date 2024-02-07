Eagle, Al Fateh play 1-1 draw

In the second half, the spectators witnessed an intense battle between two outfits. In the 83rd minite, Zia-Ur-Rehman netted an equaliser and brought Af Feteh into the match. In the remaining short time both the teams tried their best to take the lead but in vain.

During the proceedings, three Eagle players including Imran Ansari (40th min), Rishabh Pandey (66th min) and Atul Minj (68th min) were cautioned for rough play.

Shafique Ur Rehman (90 2 min) was also warned.