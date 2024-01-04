Ekal Abhiyan's sports meet from Jan 19

The event will be organised with the aim of providing sports opportunities to the tribal youth and giving scope to their talent. A meeting of the Nagpur Traders’ Association was convened to discuss the preparations for this grand event. In a meeting held at Sewa Sadan High School, National General Secretary of Ekal Abhiyan Madhvendra Singh appealed to everyone to co-operate to make the event a huge success. He informed that 1200 athletes from 28 states will reach Nagpur on January 19 for the national event to be organised at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj University Nagpur campus. Sports events include running, long jump, high jump, wrestling, yoga, etc.

Ekal Abhiyaan was founded in 1989 inspired by Swami Vivekanandaji’s idea that “if the student cannot go to school, the school has to go to the student”. The programme was moderated by Balkrishna Bhartia of Ekal Srihari and vote of thanks was expressed by Ghanshyam Kukreja. Aruna Purohit of Ekal GramSangathan, Deepali Gadge, BageshMahajan, Ramachandra Matade, Vanbandhu Parishad, Dilip Jaju, Yogesh Navander, Monal Malji, Nandubhau Sarada, Ramesh Minister, Balkrishna Bharatiya of Ekal Srihari, Shakuntala Aggarwal, Vinay Jain, Sanjay Wadhwani and other members of the Traders Aghadi in the meeting.