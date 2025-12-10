Eleven Star, Ansar Sporting play draw

Eleven Star Club took an early lead in the 24th minute through a well-taken strike by Mohammad Hanzala, who capitalised on a defensive lapse to put his side ahead. However, the team faced a setback when Masiullah was cautioned in the 31st minute for a reckless challenge. Despite maintaining attacking pressure, Eleven Star missed opportunities to extend their lead, which later proved costly.

Ansar Sporting Club regrouped strongly in the second half and found their equaliser in the 56th minute when Mohammad Sohail confidently slotted home, restoring parity. The match grew increasingly physical, leading to a booking for Fuzail Pasha in the 47th minute.

As the game entered stoppage time, Eleven Star Club came close to sealing the win, but Mohammad Mursalin’s attempt in the 90 3 minute failed to break the deadlock.