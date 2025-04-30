Eleven Star Super Div champion

Masiullah put Eleven Star ahead in the 7th minute of play but Young Haider drew parity in the 62nd minute through Mukhtar Ansari to take the match to shoot-out.

Mohammad Rizwan, Masiullah, Mohammad Alfaiz and Mohammad Kawish scored for Eleven Star while for Young Haider Mohammad Shahbaz, Shahbuddin Ansari and Mohammad Salik could find the back of the net.

The winners took home a glittering trophy and a cash prize of Rs 21,000. The runners-up Young Haider had to be content with Rs 15,000 and a trophy.

Masiullah won the man of the match award while Naiquir Rehman of Young Haider was declared as best player from runners-up team.

Eleven Star’s Mohammad Rizwan was declared best midfielder.

Haresh Vora, President, NDFA, Kamil Ansari, Vice-President, Iqbal Kashmiri Secretary, Stanley Gregory, Khalid Ansari, Hemant Sahani, Mehfooz Akhtar, Shahid and others were present during the prize distribution function.

Mohd Mubin, Deputy Secretary, NDFA conducted the programme.