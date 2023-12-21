Eshal Pathan bags double crown

In the girls doubles, top seeded Shrimoyee Kamat and Swara Javale were beaten by third seed Eshal Pathan and Aishwarya Swaminathan 6-3,6-4. Shrimoyee and Swara had class but Eshal and Aishwarya showed class and form. In the girls singles finals, Eshal Pathan who was unseeded turned out to be a giant killer. She beat Shrinmoyee Kamat (second seed) and Swara Javale (third seed) on her way to the finals and beat Mishka Tayade (top seed) 7-5,6-0.

In the boys doubles finals, top seeded Sarthak Gaikwad and Sharan Somasi beat their opponents Atharva Shukla and Devraj Mandade (second seed) 6-1,6-0 in a show of power hitting and brilliant placements in coordination with each other. In the semifinals, Atharva and Devraj beat Heramba and Soham 6-2,6-0 while Sharan and Sarthak beat Rohan and Swarnim (fourth seed) 6-2, 6-1.

Secretary of NDHTA and tournament director Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar alongwith tournament secretary Vijay Naidu gave away the trophies and certificates. Tournament supervisor Vishal Landge and his team conducted the tournament successfully. The boys singles finals will be played on Friday morning between Atharva Shukla (fifth seed) and Sarthak Gaikwad (second seed).

Results

Boys singless emis: Atharva Shukla beat Rohan 6-1,6-3; Sarthak Gaikwad beat Kabir 6-2,6-0

Girls singles finalsL Eshal Pathan beat Tayade Mishka 7-5,6-0

Boys doubles semis:Sharan Somasi-Sarthak Gaikwad beat Rohan and Swarnim 6-1,6-0; Atharva-Devraj beat Soham-Heramba 6-2,6-0

Boys doubles finals: Sharan-Sarthak beat Atharva-Devraj 6-1,6-0

Girls doubles finals: Eshal-Aishwarya beat Shrimoyee-Swara 6-4,6-3