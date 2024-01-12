Essence of life lies in marathon

Ajit Kumar Saxena himself is a fan of sports. During his tenure in Visakhapatnam in the year 2022, he participated in the five km marathon. Saxena believes that running is very important for physical fitness as well as mental strength. Saxena, a fan of cricket, is not lagging behind in promoting sports in his institute also. Various sports activities are organised for the employees in MOIL which include inter-mine competitions in football, cricket, badminton. Also, on the occasions of national festivals like August 15 and January 26, cricket matches are organised in which all the top officials and employees participate.

Participation in rescue operation contest

Many times workers get into trouble while working in mines. The institute has a special team equipped with modern technology for their rescue operation. MOIL is the runner-up in the national level competition of teams involved in rescue operations. Now this team will participate in the international competition organized in Colombia in September this year.

Notable success in the calendar year

MOIL is on the path of continuous progress under the leadership of Ajit Kumar Saxena.It has achieved a remarkable success by producing more than 16 lakh tonnes in the calendar year till December 2023. This is 27 percent more than the previous best achieved in 2019.