'Expectations always follow performance'

Speaking to the media on the eve of the match, Wadkar said, “No doubt, winning the Irani Trophy is our main focus. But at the same time, we’re aware that strong performances here can lead to national team opportunities. Expectations naturally follow good performances, and in that sense, both teams are on the same page.”

Wadkar, who has represented Vidarbha in 62 first-class matches, expressed confidence in his side’s preparation and chemistry. “This will be our third shot at winning the Irani Trophy. We’ve prepared well, and many of our players have experience playing alongside or against members of the ROI squad, especially in tournaments like the Duleep Trophy.”

He highlighted key performers in his squad, mentioning batters Yash Rathod, Dhruv Shorey, and Danish Malewar, who are all in fine form. He also pointed to the experience of spinner Harsh Dubey and pacer Yash Thakur, both of whom recently played for India 'A'. “Our team combination is strong, and we’re expecting a competitive match,” he added.

Wadkar noted that team cohesion could be a key advantage for Vidarbha. “The Rest of India squad consists of players from different states, and it might take them some time to gel as a unit. Our players, on the other hand, have been playing together for a long time, which works in our favor.”

On Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Central Zone star Rajat Patidar, Wadkar remarked, “We played together during the Duleep Trophy, so we’re aware of his strengths and weaknesses. We’ll try to execute our plans accordingly.”

The Vidarbha skipper also emphasized the importance of home advantage. “We’ve played several crucial matches—quarterfinal, semifinal, and final—on this ground during the last Ranji season. We know these conditions well, which gives us a definite edge.”

Commenting on the departure of Karun Nair, who has returned to Karnataka, Wadkar said, “We’ve found a suitable replacement for him. It’s always a positive sign when a Vidarbha player gets a chance to move forward.”

Vidarbha will be aiming for their third Irani Trophy title, with a settled squad, local advantage, and a clear eye on both silverware and national selection.