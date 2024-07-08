Expert speaker Manoj Rajimwale, Principal Consultant (HR), Siddharth Consulting having vast corporate experience for over 30 years and has headed HR for some of the major brands guided the participants on innovative way of reviewing compensations and benefits, corporate restructuring and change management.

He said managements want HR to be a business partner. Expectations from HR are high, but support from the industry is equally important. The CEO’s top agenda is to attract talented people, as it is a great talent war. The main concern for HR is that while there is a scarcity of skilled people, there is also unemployment. There is much to be done. HR must look at their structure and understand what is sanctioned. He should keep in mind the importance of “employer segmentation.” Top performers shouldn’t constitute more than 10%, as organizations should be able to reap the benefits from them. Solid citizens, or average performers, are the backbone of the organization, followed by the bottom performers. HR’s job is to power the growth agenda.

Rajimwale shared a well-known proverb “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” Organizational culture should foster passion and enthusiasm. There should be a high level of commitment and transparency. Whatever is discussed in the boardroom should be communicated down to the supervisor level. Culture defines the do’s and don’ts of any organization.

HR must be able to measure the impact they are making on the business. They have to build a customer-experience-centric organization. Organizations must invest time, energy, and money. People will come and go, and retaining them is the organization’s job. People see HR as growth managers, so HR needs to know how to facilitate collaboration.

