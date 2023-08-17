Eye donation initiative by Karan Kothari

Coming together on this occasion, the directors and employees of Karan Kothari Jewellers initiated a significant tradition of eye donation by completing posthumous eye donation pledge forms from Madhav Netralaya. The success of this initiative has been greatly contributed to by Suman, the officer of Madhav Netralaya Raju Chawla, the prominent eye donation motivator of Nagpur.

Pradeep Kothari and Nitin Kothari, directors of Karan Kothari Jewellers, were present to provide encouragement and insight into the importance of this initiative during the interview.

Through this impactful initiative, Karan Kothari Jewellers has not only highlighted their commitment to social responsibility as entrepreneurs but also underscored the pivotal role of independence in our lives.