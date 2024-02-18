Faiz Fazal calls it a day
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 18, 2024 05:45 PM2024-02-18T17:45:02+5:302024-02-18T17:45:02+5:30
The 38-year-old Faiz, who is playing his 108th Ranji Trophy match, has scored 7693 runs in the tournament. Under his captaincy Vidarbha won the Ranji Trophy twice --- in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
“Representing the Vidarbha cricket team has been a tremendous honour and privilege, and I am immensely grateful for the experiences and memories that I have accumulated over the years. However, as I reflect on my career and personal aspirations, I feel compelled to explore new opportunities and avenues beyond professional cricket. This decision has not been easy, but I am confident that it is the right step for my personal and professional growth,” Faiz said in a statement.
The VCA will felicitate Faiz on his outstanding contribution to Vidarbha cricket at the end of the Ranji Trophy match on Monday.