Farde shines with bat and ball

Gaurav Farde not only top scored with 30, but also picked two of the six wickets to fall in Odisha's first innings.

At close of play, Odisha were 75/6, still 91 ruins behind Vidarbha's tally.

Brief scores

Vidarbha 1st innings: 166 all out in 48.2 overs (Gaurav Farde 30, Abhishek Agrawal 22, Shree Choudhary 22, Sanskar Chavate 22; Saideep Mohapatra 3/14)

Odisha 1st innings: 75/6 in 31 overs (Gaurav Farde 2/18)

Odisha trail by 91 runs