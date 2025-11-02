Farmers should take benefit of new technologies: Bhoyar

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University. The ceremony was performed by minister of state for home, education, housing, and cooperation. Pankaj Bhoyar. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Agrovision is an effective platform for farmers to learn about new technologies, modern farming practices, and agricultural research. All farmers should

visit the exhibition, take advantage of new technologies, and implement them to improve their farming outcomes.”

The event was attended by Agrovision advisory committee chairman Dr. C. D. Mayi, organizing secretaryRavi Boratkar, Ramesh Mankar, members of Agrovision Foundation, Sudhir Dive, Vijay Jadhav, Captain L. B. Kalantri, Samay Bansod, Dr. Sunil Sahatpure, Manoj Javanjal, Anand Babu Kadam, Ram Munje, Dr. Hitendra Singh, Nitin Kulkarni, Prashant Vasade, Vice-Chancellor of MAFSU Nitin Patil, Vijay Ilorkar of PDKV Akola, Vinod Raut, former corporator Parineeta Fuke, former Panchayat Samiti member Vaishali Revatkar, corporator . Varsha Thakre, Garve, Sahu, and others dignitaries.MLA Shri

The 16th Agrovision, recognized as Central India’s premier agricultural exhibition, will be held from November 21 to 24, 2025. For participation and further details, contact the Agrovision Secretariat, Govind Apartment, Shankarnagar.