Festive collection at Karan Kothari Jewellers

At Karan Kothari Jewellers - This season’s collection is inspired by the radiant spirit of festivities, blending intricate design with unmatched finesse. Each piece reflects a symphony of fine detailing, crafted in gold, diamonds, and precious gemstones — perfect for adorning the joyous moments of celebration The Showrooms are decked up with all new festive collection in gold, diamond & polki collection for this festive & wedding season. Recently added Diamond collection would really mesmerise the customers. Customers can visit Karan Kothari Jewellers - Itwari, Dharampeth, Chandrapur, Yavatmal & Amravati Showrooms.