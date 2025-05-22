Five Vid players for National T-20 Divyang tourney

In this national-level tournament, 90 outstanding Divyang cricket players selected from across the country will showcase their talent. A total of 6 teams will participate in the competition and a total of 8 matches will be played during the tournament. This event will not only boost the confidence of the players but will also strengthen the sprit of inclusion and equal opportunities in the society.

The president and all the officials of Vidarbha Disabled Cricket Association have sent their best wishes to these players and wished the organizers for the success of the event.