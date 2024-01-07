Fizza wins bronze in nationals
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 7, 2024 09:25 PM2024-01-07T21:25:01+5:302024-01-07T21:25:01+5:30
Maharashtra Under 14 girls team of which Fiza was the member beat Andhra Pradesh 2-0 to achieve the third ...
Maharashtra Under 14 girls team of which Fiza was the member beat Andhra Pradesh 2-0 to achieve the third place. Fizza, a student of BVM, train under the guidance of junior India coach and former international shuttler Ajay Dayal at Doshi and Dayal Academy in Wardhmannagar.Open in app