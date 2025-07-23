Football event held for hearing-impaired players

Present on the occasion were District Child Protection Officer Mushtaq Pathan, Principal of the Hudkeshwar-based Residential School for the hearing impaired Rajesh Kandekar, Slum Soccer CEO Dr. Abhijeet Barse, and HR representative of Krida Vikas Sanstha, Mahima Barse. All the distinguished guests appreciated the talent and skills of the participating hearing-impaired players.

Over 60 hearing-impaired male players from Maharashtra and other states participated in the two-day tournament. The main objective of the competition was to discover football talent among hearing and speech-impaired youth and to foster a sense of teamwork among them. The players expressed their gratitude to the organizing committee for providing an excellent platform and opportunity.

Special efforts to ensure the success of the tournament were made by Slum Soccer’s project manager Shivani Chaudhary, Shiba Marcus, Devang Chhaya, Panch Badal, Isha, Sajal, Darshan, Vicky, and Shweta Moonmoon.