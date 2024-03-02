Four share lead after round 4

The team of arbiters and volunteers who supported me were FA Amit Tembhurne DCA, SNA Shyam Kumar Agarwal, SNA Prayas Ambade, Prathmesh Machave.

Top seed in open event was Chirag Lahoti having ELO rating points 1297 of Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines Nagpur. He is closely followed by Mayank Santosh Hedau having ELO rating points 1282 of Central India Public School, Nagpur, Kapsi, Arav Dhoot (1277) of Bhavans B.P. Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines, Sahejveer Singh Maras (1268) of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Bezonbagh and Kushagra Paliwal (1251 ) of Centre Point School, Dhabha. Total 155 players including 41 rated are participating in the tournament.

The tournament was inaugurated by CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas and IA Nitin Shenvi by playing a move on chess board.