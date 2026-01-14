Free surgical camp horganised at Hemalkasa

Director Plasto Pipes and Tanks Vishal Agarwal flagged off the team from Rotary Centre. Around 50 medical and paramedical professionals from Nagpur, lead by Dr Surjit Hazra conducted the operations. This is the 40th year of this Annual pilgrimage of the Rotary Club of Nagpur which was started in the year 1986. Along with Surgical camp, various events, like Fete for 800 students of lok Biradari prakalp school, Drawing competition , Soft skill training program etc were organised. Dinshaw Group has been associated with this event since its beginning. Club President Parag Date , Director Rinku Suri and Medical Director Dr Rahul Choudhary were instrumental in organising this camp in which about 25 Rotary Members worked hard for the success of this event .