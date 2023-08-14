Friends FC blank Reshimbagh 4-0

Friends FC dominated the proceedings right from the word go. In the very third minute Shubham Chourasiya drew the first blood. Then they never looked back and pumped up three more goals. In the fifth minute Sumit Yonate doubled the score. After a change of ends, John Salmon (34th min) and Ritesh Chourasiya (41 st min) netted one goal each. Avinash FC derfeated Shree Football Club 2-0. Thanks to Chirag Naidu (24th min) and Harish Yadav (30th min) who scored one goal each to fashion the victory.

Sky FC overcame Young Haider 4-2 via tie-breaker. Both the teams failed to break the deadlock during the regulation time. In penalty shootout, Moseen Khan, Gaurav Rangari, Ravi Roka and

Dhananjay Patil scored the goals for Sky FC. For Young Haider only Afzal Sheikh and Sayyad Arman succeeded in scoring the goals.

In the last match of the day, GNFC knocked out New Boys FC 2-0. Faizan Ansari (25th min)

and Mirza Main (43rd min) were the goal scorers.