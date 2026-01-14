From Dongartal village to the National rugby stage:Inspiring Journey of Vanshika Dodke.

A Humble Family Background:

Vanshika comes from a family entirely dependent on agriculture. Her father is a farmer cultivating two acres of land, while her mother is a homemaker. With limited agricultural income, managing day-to-day household needs itself is a challenge, and bearing the expenses required for competitive sports makes the journey even more difficult.

She has a younger brother, who is also a Rugby player. Supporting the training, travel, equipment, and competition expenses of both children is not financially feasible for the family. Despite these constraints, her parents have never restricted their children’s dreams. Their continuous encouragement and emotional support have played a crucial role in Vanshika’s progress, even during the most challenging phases.

In 2023, Coach Ajay Sandhekar included Vanshika in the Ramtek team for a district-level championship, which marked the true beginning of her competitive Rugby journey. Her talent and work ethic soon became evident. After her selection at the state level, the Rugby Association of Maharashtra and senior state coaches focused closely on her development. Through regular state camps, practice matches, and technical guidance, her skills were further refined.