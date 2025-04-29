Fulmali's Team 'B' triumph

For Komal Zanzad-led TEAM D, Shreemayee Pathak and Sakshi Bhupal shared five of the seven wickets to fall.

TEAM D’s chase was anchored by Ankita Bhongade (58), who added 84 runs for the third wicket with Revati Kantode (38). But with both of them falling while trying to force the pace, their team fell short.

Nandini was adjudged the Player of the Match for contributing 25 runs with the bat and claiming two wickets for 33.

BRIEF SCORES

TEAM B 145/7 in 20 overs (Nandini Pradhan 25, Mansi Pande 42, Aarya Gohane 35; Shreemayee Pathak 3/24, Sakshi Bhupal 2/35)

TEAM D 138/5 in 20 overs (Revati Kantode 38, Ankita Bhongade 58; Nandini Pradhan 2/33)

Result: Team B won by 7 runs