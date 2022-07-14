Fulzele elected NDPA president, Kamdi secy

Nagpur, July 14

Sunil Fulzele of Paramount Gym and Subhash Kamdi of Kahate Gokhale Vyayam Shala were elected president and secretary respectively of Nagpur District Powerlifting Association (NDPA) during the Annual General Meeting of the association held at the premises of Paramount Gym, Sadar recently.

The meeting was chaired by Leo Peter. During the meeting, it was decided to hold district-level championship for boys, girls, men, women in August at Mahure Lawn, Gitikhadan which will be sponsored by Siddharth Gharade and family and one in October at Kamptee.

New executive committeePresident: Sunil Fulzele, working president: Siddharth Gharde, vice-presidents: Yashwant Nimkhedkar, Vijaybahadur, Janardhan Khorgade, Karuna Gharde and Mahesh Gaikwad.

Secretary: Subhash Kamdi, joint secretary: Anwar Sadique Beg, treasurer: RR Bijor

Members: Shraddha Nakhale, S Sakhare, Rishabh Rathore, Amar Dhawade, Venkatesh Raj, Amol Chandrikapure, Ravikant Kilnake Harshal Sakhare, Sunil Thakre, Nilesh Hinge, Rizwan Sheikh and Amol Chandrikapure.