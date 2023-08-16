Gadkari opens new FIITJEE premises,

Nitin Gadkari known for his dedication to education and nation-building, inaugurated the launch of FIITJEE’s another new Nagpur centre. "We are delighted to expand our presence to Nagpur, a city known for its academic vibrancy and talented student community. With the launch of this centre, we aim to bring FIITJEE's proven teaching methodologies and educational expertise to the students of Nagpur. We believe that by fostering a passion for learning and offering rigorous training, we can help students realize their true potential and achieve success in their academic pursuits," said Dr. Prannay G Sharma, Managing Partner Vidarbha, FIITJEE Nagpur Centre.

"Best wishes," said Nitin Gadkari encapsulating his optimism for the bright future that awaits the students of FIITJEE. His words resonated with hope and encouragement, setting the tone for the institution's continued pursuit of excellence in education.”