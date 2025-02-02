Garjana KM record victory
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 2, 2025 06:15 PM2025-02-02T18:15:02+5:302025-02-02T18:15:02+5:30
Garjana Krida Mandal, Ramtek defeated Hingna (36-8) and Om Amar beat Azad Krida Mandal Manegaon 32-18 to move up in the tournament.
In other matches of the day, Maratha Wanadongri defeated Nagasen Bamani 35-29, SS Washim beat Jai Hind Nagpur 33-19, Gondwana Arjuni thrashed Tuljai Armori 39-10 and Ravindra Umred defeated Om Sai Moshi 39-20.