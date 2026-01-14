Gaurav, Bhavyashree, Mitali in final

Gaurav finished second in the preliminary round with a time of 3 minutes 55.31 seconds and reached the final round. Another runner from Nagpur University, Bhavesh Khandar, finished fourth in the preliminary round with a time of 3 minutes 57.01 seconds. However, he could not reach the final round. In the women's 1500 meters race, Bhavyashree Mahalle finished fifth in the preliminary round with a time of 4 minutes 39.18 seconds, her best time of this season, and reached the final round. Mitali Bhoyar also finished fifth in the second preliminary round with a time of 4 minutes 42.36 seconds. 16 runners have been selected for the final round in both groups.

Samit Tong finished 12th in the men's 3,000m steeplechase. He finished the race in 9 minutes 19.55 seconds. In the women's 100m hurdles, Sanyogita Misar entered the semi-finals with a time of 16.24 seconds. Meanwhile, in the men's 100m race, Aniket Nalawade finished eighth. He clocked 10.74 seconds.