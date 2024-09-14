Gaurav wins gold in 5000 m race

This is his first gold medal in the state championship. He clocked 15.05.26 seconds to secure first place. In the Senior State Championship held in the city in June, he finished fourth in 1500 m race. He is the member of Navmaharashtra Krida Mandal and student of SB City College. He has been trained under the guidance of Jitendra Ghordadekar and Sayali Waghmare. President of Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal Dhananjay Kane, secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Sharad Suaryawanshi and others have congratulated Gaurav and wished him best luck for the future events.