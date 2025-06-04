GH Raisoni Chess Festival from June 8

This is 18th edition having total prize money of Rs. 4,51,000 is sponsored by Raisoni Group. The winners of the Classical event will be richer by Rs. 51,000. The participants of the Chess Festival get a change to earn FIDE Rating in all three formats of Chess. The Classical event which will commence has already attracted 220 players from all over india which include International Master Kaustav Kundu and International Master Anwesh Upadhyaya, FIDE Master Arun Kataria and FIDE Master Kumar Gaurav and FIDE Master Siddhant Gawai.

Apart from cash prizes to top 15 finishers, prizes shall also be distributed to best veteran category, best Nagpur, best female above 18 and best unrated players. Attractive trophies shall be given to the top finishers in Under- 7, 9, 11, 13, 15.

The Classical event will conclude on June 13 followed by rapid & blitz events on June 14 and 15.

An organizing committee incluedes former MLC Girish Vyas, organising secretry Bhushan Shriwas , SS Soman, Prayas Ambade, Sagar Sakhare, Amit Tembhurne. Entire team of G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation and Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation is working for the success of the event.

International Arbiter Ajinkya Pingale has been appointed as Chief Arbiter of the Chess Festival. FA Shiva Iyer shall be his Deputy. These will be assisted by a recognised team of Arbiter for conduction of events.

Chairman Raisoni Group Sunil Raisoni, direcor Dr. Vivek Kapoor, project director Dr. Mrunal Naik, director (PR) Amit Gandhar are closely monitoring the arrangements and have extended their best wishes for the successful conduction of the event.