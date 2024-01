Ghavri to grace BSC award function on Jan 24

List of awardees

Late VK Naik Trophy: Archer Ojas Deotale, best sportsman of inter bank events: Vikrant Ghanorkar, Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Centenary award: Ravindra Chopde of Lokmat Samachar, RS Mundle Memporial CK Nayudu Trophy: Yash Kadam, GT Parande Memorial Social Service Award: Matru Sewa Sangh, outstanding sports organiser: Jitendra Ghordadekar, best services to BSC: Harshal Shende, outstanding woman player: Pinki Dongre, Naushad Ali award: Tanuja Nafade, Pratik Mopkar (table tennis) Rishika Badole(swimming), Sagar Kumbhare (mountaineering), Uttam Mishra (divyang cricket) , Siya Deodhar (basketball), Raghav Bhangde (world record holder karateka) and Rahul Deshpande (service appreciation award).