GHRCE holds insightful seminar

The program began with the felicitation of the chief guest, Dr. Dinesh Keskar, at the hands of Raisoni Education chairman Dr. Sachin Untwale, Director, and GHRCE Nagpur highlighted the importance of strategic thinking and global exposure for students in today’s competitive environment. The keynote address was delivered by former senior vice president of Boeing Dr. Dinesh Keskar. Drawing upon his extensive global industry experience, Dr. Keskar added immense depth and relevance to the discussion. He shared valuable insights on emerging economies and explained how young professionals can position themselves successfully in an increasingly competitive global market.

The session was moderated by Dr. Ashutosh Paturkar, Dean, G. H. Raisoni Skill Tech University.