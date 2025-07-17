GHRPS holds investiture ceremony

July 17, 2025

The Principal Mrs. Meenakshi Bhatia congratulated all the elected leaders and motivated them to lead by example, encouraging them to embrace challenges and serve with devotion and dedication.

The chairman of the institution Sunil Raisoni and the director. Palakh Shreyas Raisoni congratulated the leaders and instilled a sense of responsibility in the young minds.

