GIIS to host chess event on July 6

This inter-school competition is open to all schools across Nagpur, offering a unique platform for young chess talents to showcase their skills. Students will compete in two main categories – boys and girls, with team prizes awarded to the Top Three Schools in each division. Additionally, individual awards will be presented to the Top 10 performers in five age groups: Under-15, Under-13, Under-11, Under-9, and Under-7.

With over 150 players already registered, the event promises to be an exciting display of strategic brilliance and youthful enthusiasm. The tournament will follow the Rapid format, featuring a time control of 15 minutes with a 10-second increment per move.

Participants are expected to report by 9:30 AM, followed by the inauguration ceremony at 9:45 am. The first round of matches will commence promptly at 10 am..