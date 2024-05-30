GKM, PLSC, Phoenix A enter pre quarters

PLSC boys overcame NBYS 23-20 in close encounters. Thanks to Dashin Waghmare (11) and Amey Bobade (9) who fashioned the vicotry .For NBYS. Anshul Pati l(9) tried his best but in vain. GKM downed NKM32-8 in a one-sided affair. Nikunj Dhawad and Satvat Gaidhane scored six baskets each for the winners. Phoneix A boys thrashed NASA 'B'69-6.

In the girls section, HKM overcame NBA 37-7 whereas strong SNG overcame the challenge of UBA 24-17.

RESULTS

GIRLS:

HKM (Maithili Mandaokar 16) bt NBA (Akshita Agrawal 4) 36-7 (18-1, 10-0, 6-2, 2-4); SNG (Dnyanada Shairey 14) bt UBA Aastha Bakre 5) 24-17 (8-4, 4-3, 3-3, 9-7);

BOYS: PLSC (Dashin Waghmare 11, Amey Bobade 9) bt NBYS (Anshul Patil 9) 23-20 (7-5, 5-8, 6-4, 5-3); GKM (Nikunj Dhawad 6, Satvat Gaidhane 6) bt NKM (Atharva Shende 4) 32-8 (14-2, 4-2, 4-0, 10-4); NBA (Arjun 8) bt Phoenix-B (Darsh 6)24-18 (6-4, 6-6, 8-4, 4-4); Phoenix-A (Divyansh 16) bt NASA-B 69-6 (25-2, 8-0, 20-4, 16-0)