Go Vigyan Anusandhan Kendra hosts 'Rugnanubhav'

The programme was inaugurated by chief minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, and was graced by state minister Ashish Jaiswal. Distinguished guests from the medical field including Dr. Vinky Rukhwani (President, Maharashtra Medical Council), Dr. Rajpal Kashyap (Director, CIIMS), Dr. Gayatri G. Muthian (AIIMS Nagpur), Dr. Rajnish Sawarebandhe, Dr. Jitendra Sahu, and several other reputed doctors and officials were present. The Panchagavya-based Ayurvedic medicines developed through intensive research at the Go Vigyan Anusandhan Kendra in Deolapar have shown significant positive results in the treatment of serious ailments like cancer, psoriasis, asthma, liver disorders, eczema, and more. Many patients who benefited from this therapy came forward on stage to share their personal and emotional journeys of healing.