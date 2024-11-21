Gold rates soared again

On November 14, the rate of 10 grams of pure gold was Rs 74,500. Gold was sold at Rs 74,800 on November 15, Rs 74,500 on November 16, Rs 75,300 on November 18, Rs 76,200 on November 19, Rs 76,500 on November 20 and Rs 77,200 on November 21. Bullion traders are predicting that the rate hike will continue in the coming days as the wedding season has begun.