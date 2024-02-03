Gondwana Club sweep titles

There were four categories in all- 90 , 100 , 110 and Open 30 all in doubles. Gondwana Club team participated in all four categories and won against players from C P Club, Ladies Club, Ambedkar academy, MSLTA academy and Officer’s club.

In the much anticipated fixtures, players displayed good team work and coordination, and high quality of shots and serves. Apurv De was at his best in his serves. Hemant Jahagirdar played very well from the base line. Naresh Chafekar was very agile on the courts. Kartik Trivedi showed his cool temperament on court. This is azZonal selection tournament and the winners have to proceed to the next round to be played in Aurangabad in March with other Zones in Maharashtra (except Mumbai & Pune). Later two teams from Maharashtra Zones will play-off with two teams each from Mumbai and Pune to claim the honours in this prestigious MSLTA Inter-Zonal tennis tournament.

Tournament director Sudhir Bhiwapurkar and secretary Vijay Naidu were present. Vishal Landge, Supervisor, conducted the tournament. NDHTA team led by Jaikumar worked hard for the success of the tournament.

Results:

110 Hemant Jahagirdar & Darpan Bhuta (Gondwana Club) beat Vijay Kamat & Sunil Mishra (CPClub) 6-5(4)

100 Sandeep Deshpande & Kartik Trivedi (Gondwana Club) beat Amit Deshmukh & Rakesh Andhare (AmbedkarAacademy) 6-1

90 Naresh Chapekar & Mukul Patil beat Chandragupta Samarth & Dhananjay Ranade (Gondwana Club) 6-4

Open 30 Vikramaditya Samarth & Apurv De (Gondwana Club) beat Dhir Lakhani & Yash Bangade (Ladies club) 6-4