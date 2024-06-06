Good days ahead for Nagpur athletes

Medal for the first time in hammer throw in the history of Nagpur athletics was the high point of this meet. Secondly, silver and bronze medals in 100 m race was also one of the major highlights.

Among the gold medal winners, Neha Dhabale was leading the Nagpur chart. She clinched gold in 400 m hurdles and was also the member of gold medal winning 4x400 m relay team. Apart form it, Nagpur also won the gold medals in 4x400 men's and 4x100 m relay.

The silver medalists are Bhavyashree Mahalle (1500 m), Gopal Palandurkar (100 m and 4x100 m relay), Riya Dohtare (3000 m steeplechase), Saurav Tiwari (3,000 m steeplechase), Tejasvini Lambkane (10,000 m) and Sakshi Tambhake (400 m). Two bronze medalists are Nayan Sarde (110 m hurdles) and Ujwal Kalsait (hammer throw).

Happy over performance but still lot to do: Suryawanshi

The secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association (NDAA) Dr Sharad Suryawanwhi has expressed happiness over the performance of Nagpur athletes and at the same time said lot of work will have to do in some areas. While talking to Lokmat Times he said, " Nagpur is known for long distance athletes but now this time we have won the meals in running and throwing events also. We never won the medal in hammer throw but this time Ujwal Kalsait has created history by winning bronze. His performance will definitely inspire other athletes. Secondly, earlier Nagpur had no medal in hurdles but thanks to Neha Dhabale who won gold in 400 m hurdles. She is the only individual gold medal winner from Nagpur district. Not to forget Palandurkar and Bhure who won silveer and bronze in 100 m".

However Dr Suayawanshi has expressed disappointment on the performances of some athletes as much better performance and medals were expected from them. International athlete Prajakta Godbole backed out for personal reasons. Bhavyashree missed gold in 1500 m and had to be satisfied with silver. Gold was also expected from Riya Dohtare in 3,000 m steeplechase but she finished second. Shadab Pathan too failed to perform up to the expectations. We will have to do lot of work on discus throw, hammer throw and on high jump", he said.

List of Nagpur medal winners

Gold: Neha Dhabale (400 m hurddles), 4x400 relay men's team, 4x400 relay women's team and 4x100 relay men's team

Silver: Bhavyashree Mahalle (1500 m), Gopal Palandurkar (100 m), Riya Dohtare (3000 m steeplechase), Saurav Tiwari (3000 m steeplechase), Tajaswini Lambkane (10000 m), 4x100 m relay team

Bronze: Adarsh Bhure (100 m), Nayan Sarde (100 m hurdles) and Ujwal Kalsait (hammer throw).