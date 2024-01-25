Good market for Mercedez cars in Vidarbha: Iyer

Managing director and CEO of Mercedez-Benz India Santosh Iyer has said the company will never compromise with or scale down its features with a view to increasing its spread because the company gives value to the money of its precious customers who take pride in its ownership as a signature statement of their lifestyle. Santosh Iyer who talked to the Lokmat Times on the sidelines of the inauguration of its Mar20X sales facility at Central Star in MIDC Hingna, further said that Mercedez-Bez has configured the design and other features of the luxury car in accordance with the road and other factors of India- to disprove the notion that the car was only meant for snowy regions of the Western world.

In Vidarbha, Mercedez sold 1500 units, indicating that growth in luxury car segment is in offing in the coming years. ‘We are competing with the customer mindset and trying to woo them in luxury car segment’, Santosh Iyer further said adding market for top end vehicles (TEV) grew by 50 per cent in Vidarbha as compared to 10 per cent all over India, which is a remarkable thing.

Similarly, most of the buyers of Mercedez are in the age group of 40 years and pre-dominantly constitute doctors, real estate developers and those who have come back to India after spending few years in foreign countries including women. The EV of the company also gives efficient average and can be driven for about 600 km in one single charge, he further said.

The share of the company in EV is four per cent while in Nagpur it is 5 per cent, he added.