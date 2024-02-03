Good response to bib collection expo

On the occasion, dignitaries opened the expo by cutting the ribbon. They also released the special medal, goodie bag and T-shirt. GAIL (India) and Nirmay Infratech are the co-sponsor of the Maha Marathon.

Runners, defence officials, young girls and boys and fitness cautious people visited the expo in large number . The singers of Night Thinkers Band encouraged and entertained the runners by presenting melodious songs.

Crowd at selfie point

The runners were seen taking selfies on the selfie points installed on the expo premises. There were number of stalls to which runners visited. The stalls of Plasto Pipe, GAIL, Nirmay Infratech, Nelson Multispeciality Hospital and sports apparel stall became the centre of attraction.

Earlier vice-chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University Dr Subhash Chaudhary inaugurated the expo. Director of the Department of Sports of the university Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, president of Nirmik Bahuuddeshiya Gramin Vikas Sanstha Jaya Ambhore, race director Sanjay Patil, chief managing director of Nirmay Infratech Nayan Ghate, director Neha Ghate, executive director (CSR) of GAIL (India) Anup Gupta, general manager of GAIL Fanindra Mahajan, Amol Malik (DGM Construction), JK Pande and Rajendra Narnaware, FIIT JEE Nagpur centre managing partner Prannay Sharma, centre head of Nelson Multispeciality Hospital Dr Sonalkumar Bhagat, finance advisor of Meghe Group Ganesh Kharode, AGM of Hagwood Commercials Pvt Ltd Asif Deshmukh, director of St Paul School Dr Rajabhau Tanksale, Akshay Londhe of Haldiram, CEO of Seva Automotive Pvt. Ltd Pankaj Jethani, zonal trade marketing manager of Adani Wilmar Shrikant Patankar and area sales manager Swapnil Tiware, MIT-ADT University Pune PRO Prof. Chandrakant Borude, manager of Food Strong brand Sarthak Mani and others graced the occasion. Senior general manager (operations) of Lokmat Media Ashish Jain and general manager (North Maharashtra/Goa) Aasman Seth welcomed the guests.